Albertsons awards grant to help TTUHSC El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Albertsons Companies Foundation donated $1,500 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for their Student Frontline Emergency Fund.

The fund assists TTUHSC students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardship or unforeseen emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides financial help to students serving in our local hospitals as part of their clinical rotations.

Many students at the university relay on outside work — often service industry jobs — to pay for their education and support their families. The financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for some students to complete courses and clinical rotations.

The Albertsons Companies Foundation grant will help ensure students graduate as expected and enter the workforce in the El Paso region, which is facing a shortage of physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

TTUHSC El Paso’s Student Financial Aid Office estimates that some 200 of the university’s 850 enrolled students will require emergency financial help this year, and those requests for assistance could reach $500,000.