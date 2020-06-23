Albertsons awards grant to help TTUHSC El Paso students

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report, TTUHSC Communications

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Albertsons Companies Foundation donated $1,500 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for their Student Frontline Emergency Fund.

The fund assists TTUHSC students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardship or unforeseen emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides financial help to students serving in our local hospitals as part of their clinical rotations.

Many students at the university relay on outside work — often service industry jobs — to pay for their education and support their families. The financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for some students to complete courses and clinical rotations.

The Albertsons Companies Foundation grant will help ensure students graduate as expected and enter the workforce in the El Paso region, which is facing a shortage of physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. 

TTUHSC El Paso’s Student Financial Aid Office estimates that some 200 of the university’s 850 enrolled students will require emergency financial help this year, and those requests for assistance could reach $500,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change"

Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015"

Juarez Police investigating triple homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez Police investigating triple homicide"

City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department"

ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER

Thumbnail for the video titled "ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER"

Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link