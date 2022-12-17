EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 23-year-old Dominique Thomas of Alamogordo, New Mexico was arrested on the 2900 block of Pecan Avenue Friday, for his alleged connection regarding the murder of Augustine Moreno.

Augustine Moreno was fatally shot on July 2, 2022, near the intersection of College Avenue and Dewey Lane. The investigation revealed Thomas allegedly acted in conjunction with other persons known to the investigation. Thomas is being charged with Accessory to Commit Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Accessory to Commit Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony.

Additional arrest warrants are currently pending as the investigation continues. If convicted of these charges, Thomas faces up to life in prison.