EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, February 11, the Alamogordo Police Department arrested 34-year old Trevor Lavalais, on six counts relating to a sexual assault investigation involving a child at a local private school.

Lavalais, according to Scot D. Key Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, is the acting Principal/ Director

at Legacy Christian Academy.

Lavalais charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The District Attorney advises the investigation is continuing in regard to additional children that may have been victims of Trevor Lavalais. The investigation has revealed that “grooming” activity towards other students has occurred, and additional charges are expected. Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key

This case has been investigated and continues to be investigated by the Alamogordo Police Department and the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

