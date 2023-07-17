EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Alamogordo community is coming together to pay its respects and honor police Officer Anthony Ferguson who was killed in the line of duty during a shooting on Saturday, July 15.

The procession will happen Monday night, July 17, starting at about 7 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Alamogordo.

It will begin in Tularosa, New Mexico and will make its way to Alamogordo. As the procession reaches Alamogordo, it will merge onto Charlie Lee Memorial Relief Route (bypass) before turning left onto East Tenth Street.

The procession will then head south on Virginia Avenue, where it will make a brief stop in front of the Alamogordo Police Department, 700 Virginia Ave.

“This pause allows us to honor Officer Ferguson’s service to our community and demonstrate our appreciation for his dedication and bravery,” according to the news release.



Following the stop at the Police Department, the procession will continue south

on Virginia Avenue, turning eastbound onto East First Street and then onto

North Scenic Avenue.

Community members are urged to gather along this latter part of the route “showing unity and gratitude for Officer Ferguson’s selfless commitment to protecting and serving Alamogordo,” the release stated.

The procession will finish as it turns north onto North Scenic Avenue, ending at the Scenic Chapel, 1334 Scenic Dr.

Only law enforcement vehicles will be allowed into the parking lot at the chapel.

The 7 p.m. start time for the procession is an estimate and may be subject to change.

