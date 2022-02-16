EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The documentary, Art of a Cowboy, which follows Steve Boaldin’s work, will have a free screening this weekend a the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso.

The film, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, February 19, is directed by El Pasoan, Chris Hanna. Both Boaldin and Hanna will be there to take questions from the audience after the screening.

The Art of a Cowboy is part documentary and part reality show that captures cowboy artist Steve Boaldin’s vision of preserving the legacy of cowboys and ranchers on film and on canvas, according to the film’s website.

Each 30-minute episode, which is co-created by Steve Boaldin and Saraa Kami, is jam-packed with real-life action as cattle are herded on horseback, branded, vaccinated, and prepared for market. Although the show is filmed on present-day working ranches, many of the methods these cowboys use for working cattle have not changed in over 100 years. The work is hard but immensely satisfying according to the ranchers and their families.

A true old-school cowboy, Boaldin combines his passion for working cattle, rodeoing and breaking horses with his other passion, art.

Raised on a farm and ranch in southwest Kansas, the cowboy way of life is nothing new to Boaldin whose background gives him the ability to work with cowboys while capturing their world with photos and drawings.

He then takes his drawings and photos in his studio to create cowboy-themed fine art including oil paintings.

Art of a Cowboy provides a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of the remarkable cowboy culture handed down for generations, and to discover the challenges and triumphs of today’s ranchers.

Boaldin’s down-to-earth appeal and engaging sense of humor captivates his audience as he does everything from saddling a cow pony to cleaning his paintbrushes.

Fans can a seat by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher. The voucher can be purchased via this link.

