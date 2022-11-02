EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Alamo Drafthouse is announcing the release of Enmascarado: The Masked Luchadores We Love, a new book designed and illustrated by El Paso graphic artist Gabriel Garcia, of Barracuda Public Relations.

Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso will celebrate with a book release party on Saturday, Nov. 5, featuring an appearance by El Paso luchador Cinta de Oro (Sin Cara), a pop-up market, lotería, lucha libre matches and two films. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a special $5 screening of Nacho Libre, with all ticket sales going to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The first 50 guests who purchase the book will receive a free Enmascarado t-shirt, courtesy of Barracuda Public Relations. Sizes are limited. Guests will also have a chance to meet former WWE Superstar and El Pasoan, Cinta de Oro, (Sin Cara), in the lobby from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cinta de Oro wrote the introduction to Enmascarado.

Enmascarado contains illustrations of all the masks you’ll find in the bar at Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso and bios of the luchadores that wore them. The book will be on sale in the lobby during the event and while supplies last.

