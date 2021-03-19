Alamo Drafthouse – East El Paso opening at the end of the month

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s newest location in East El Paso has announced it will be opening sooner than you might think.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso will officially kick off a weekend of Grand Opening activities including screenings of GODZILLA VS KONG with bonus letterpress postcards featuring vintage artwork from the giant monster movies available while supplies last.

In addition, the location will host nightly activities through Saturday featuring luchador exhibition matches, live music on the patio, and Loteria in the bar.

The first 5,000 guests to watch a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – East El Paso will receive a scratch-off card in which guests can win a variety of prizes including free popcorn and queso, movie posters, free movie tickets for a year or free queso for a year!

The cinema will be open and operational for staff training days beginning Friday, March 26, 2021, with their official Grand Opening to be celebrated on Wednesday, March 31st.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will join the Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo as a premier movie theater destination for film fans in El Paso.

Alamo Drafthouse – East El Paso will feature cutting-edge laser projection, luxurious theater recliners throughout, an expansive menu of fresh-made food, and 45 craft beers on tap.

In addition, it will feature The Big Show, a prestige large-format auditorium featuring a 70-foot screen and Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology – an experience that promises to be the biggest, boldest and purest way to see and hear a film in El Paso.

This new state-of-the-art ten-screen dine-in theater is located at 12351 Pellicano Dr., at the intersection of Pellicano Drive and Joe Battle Blvd.

The exterior of the building features the largest mural painted by a single artist in El Paso. The artwork – featuring a collage of pop culture icons – was painted by Abe Aguilar (Exist1981).