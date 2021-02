EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo is hosting a free patio screening of Robert Rodriguez’s breakthrough film “DESPERADO” this week.

The screening will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Alamo Drafthouse’s giant inflatable screen on the patio with socially distanced and limited seating.

The film features Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Danny Trejo and many more familiar faces.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/459456365209003.