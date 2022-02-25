EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Academy Awards approach, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be hosting screening of all the big contenders.

Start your Academy Awards primer with screenings of Best Picture nominees DUNE (2021) the first week of March and click here to stay up-to-date with weekly Oscar-nominated film screenings.

Film fanatics can also catch the best in animated and live action films this month beginning Thursday, February 24 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo.

Check out all five 2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS: ANIMATION category films including ROBIN ROBIN, BOXBALLET, AFFAIRS OF THE ART, THE WINDSHIELD WIPER and BESTIA, as well as all five 2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS: LIVE ACTION category films including ON MY MIND, PLEASE HOLD, THE DRESS, THE LONG GOODBYE and ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN.

“The Oscars aren’t the only celebrations happening this month at Alamo,” officials share. “Enjoy more of the Alamo Drafthouse experience by taking in a Movie Party, Brunch or Repertory screening and new blockbuster releases, including THE BATMAN.”

March New Releases, Repertory and Specialty Screenings

2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS: ANIMATION

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Daily shows beginning Thursday, February 24

Animating a movie is hard. Like, really hard. That makes it all the more impressive when small teams of artists are able to deliver films that are truly unique and impactful, such as this year’s nominees for Best Animated Short Film.

Alamo’s presenting these shorts together in one convenient screening, because animation may be hard, but watching it should be easy. Films to be screened are ROBIN ROBIN, BOXBALLET, AFFAIRS OF THE ART, THE WINDSHIELD WIPER and BESTIA.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/2022-oscar-nominated-shorts-animation

2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS: LIVE ACTION

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Daily shows beginning Thursday, February 24

We love three-hour epics and expansive film sagas as much as the next person, but sometimes shorter is better. This year’s nominees for Best Live Action Short Film all prove that you don’t need a $150 million budget to make an unforgettable film. We’re presenting all five together to give you a chance to see these little movies on the big screen. Films to be screened are ON MY MIND, PLEASE HOLD, THE DRESS, THE LONG GOODBYE and ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/2022-oscar-nominated-shorts-live-action

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Wednesday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge, and his children against prejudice.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/to-kill-a-mockingbird

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Movie Party

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Tuesday, March 1, at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, at 7:15 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m.

Join us for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Movie Party, a musical extravaganza that’ll throw its magical lasso around you and never let go. We’ll have lighters to illuminate the chandelier scene, roses to celebrate Christine, and, of course, your very own Phantom mask. All we ask of you is that you and your friends come ready to belt out some opera (we’re sure you’ll sound molto bene) as we revel in the music of the night.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/the-phantom-of-the-opera-2004-movie-party

PRINCESS MONONOKE (SUBTITLED)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in Japanese with English subtitles. In the 14th century, the harmony that humans, animals and gods have enjoyed begins to crumble. The protagonist, young Ashitaka – infected by an animal attack, seeks a cure from the deer-like god Shishigami. In his travels, he sees humans ravaging the earth, bringing down the wrath of wolf god Moro and his human companion Princess Mononoke. His attempts to broker peace between her and the humans brings only conflict.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/princess-mononoke-subtitled

Best Picture Nominee: DUNE (2021)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo and East El Paso

Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2, at 3:40 p.m.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s towering rendition of Frank Herbert’s monumental sci-fi tale DUNE has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/dune-2021

THE BATMAN

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo and East El Paso

Opens Thursday, March 3

What do you get when you mix an unstable orphan, an unlimited gadget budget, and the most crime-ridden city in the world? Justice, and lots of it. The Caped Crusader is back on the big screen in Matt Reeves’ (WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES) THE BATMAN. Robert Pattinson (THE LIGHTHOUSE) dons the cowl to tackle corruption and a puzzling new adversary, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano (PRISONERS).

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/the-batman

THE BATMAN Brunch

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Sunday, March 6, at 10 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 5, at 9:55 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Sunday, March 6, at 9:55 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Catch THE BATMAN while also enjoying our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/brunch-screenings-the-batman-brunch

The Film Salon: SULLIVAN’S TRAVELS

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m.

Tired of churning out lightweight comedies, Hollywood director John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea) decides to make O Brother, Where Art Thou?—a serious, socially responsible film about human suffering. After his producers point out that he knows nothing of hardship, Sullivan hits the road disguised as a hobo. En route to enlightenment, he encounters a lovely but no-nonsense young woman (Veronica Lake)—and more trouble than he ever dreamed of.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/the-film-salon-sullivans-travels

ROCK N’ ROLL HIGH SCHOOL

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Tuesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Vince Lombardi High School continues to lose its school principles. The students are more concerned with rock ‘n’ roll than their education until the new principle, Miss Evelyn Togar is hired. She promises to set Vince Lombardi High School straight, and get the students focus back on education. However, a Ramones concert is coming to town, and Riff Randall, the biggest Ramones fan at the high school, plans on getting tickets to the concert in order to give them a song that she wrote entitled “Rock N’ Roll High School”. A series of events including Miss Togar taking away Riff’s tickets, a record burning and a taking over of the high school by Vince Lombardi High students and the Ramones, leads to a school evacuation by the police and an even more surprising ending!

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/rock-n-roll-high-school

THE EVIL DEAD (1981)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Friday, March 11, at 10:30 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 12, at 10:30 p.m.

This Graveyard Shift presentation features an exclusive introduction from DEAD-heads Meagan Navarro (Bloody Disgusting) and Angel Melanson (Fangoria). Big-time filmmaker Sam Raimi and big-chin actor Bruce Campbell knocked out their baby teeth on the movie that Stephen King famously called “the most most ferociously original horror film of 1982. Raimi, Campbell and their gang of THREE STOOGES-loving friends headed deep into the woods to scare up massively effective shocks on a miniscule budget.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/graveyard-shift-the-evil-dead-1981

ALMOST FAMOUS Brunch

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 13, at 11 a.m.

Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening. Cameron Crowe’s perfect mix of saccharine sweet and melancholy is a journey following 15-year old Rolling Stone journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he tours with fictional band Stillwater in 1973. Crowe based the story off of his own experience covering The Allman Brothers in his teens for the infamous magazine.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/brunch-screenings-almost-famous

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo and East El Paso

Saturday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Join us as BTS and ARMY become one once again with music and dance in this unmissable live concert experience broadcast from Seoul to cinemas around the world! BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is the latest world tour series headlined by 21st century pop icons BTS, featuring powerful performances and the greatest hit songs from throughout their incredible career.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/bts-permission-to-dance-on-stage-seoul-live-viewing

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Sunday, March 13, at 4:30 p.m.

We’re celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter on the big screen. So whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or even a Slytherin, we encourage all guests to don their finest school robes and rep their house colors or dress as their favorite character. Bonus points for Dobby.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/harry-potter-and-the-order-of-the-phoenix

LABYRINTH Quote-Along

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Wednesday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Quote-along LABYRINTH is here! What could possibly be more magical than watching this iconic ‘80s fantasy conjured by Jim Henson, George Lucas, and David Bowie at the peak of their powers on the big screen? Feeling it come truly alive in a theater packed with fellow fans. At our interactive celebrations you’ll sing, quote, and dance (magic) dance the night away.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/quote-along-labyrinth

EVIL DEAD II

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Friday, March 18, at 10 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 19, at 10 p.m.

This Graveyard Shift presentation features an exclusive introduction from DEAD-heads Meagan Navarro (Bloody Disgusting) and Angel Melanson (Fangoria). If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Sam Raimi must be the happiest man on earth. Not content with creating one of the most ferocious and ground-breaking lo-fi horror movies ever, Raimi one-upped himself by reimagining the original EVIL DEAD as a parody. And also a sequel. Most civilians would fail to see the point in such an undertaking. Thankfully, we’re not most civilians.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/graveyard-shift-evil-dead-ii

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON BRUNCH

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 20, at 11 a.m.

Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening. The supernatural tale of star-crossed lovers continues as the Cullen family flees Forks in order to protect Bella (Kristen Stewart), and the heartbroken high-school senior discovers that vampires aren’t the only creatures in town.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/brunch-screenings-the-twilight-saga-new-moon-brunch

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 19, at 3:45 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Sunday, March 20, at 1:15 p.m.

We’re celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter on the big screen. So whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or even a Slytherin, we encourage all guests to don their finest school robes and rep their house colors or dress as their favorite character. Bonus points for Dobby. Secrets will be revealed in the tumultuous sixth chapter of the Harry Potter saga. As Death Eaters wreak havoc in both the muggle and wizard worlds, Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven for students.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/harry-potter-and-the-half-blood-prince

POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING SING-ALONG

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m.

With a hilarious lead performance from Andy Samberg, tons of killer cameos including Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, Usher, and Adam Levine’s hologram (so expensive!), and plenty of big laughs & bumpin’ tunez, POPSTAR has established itself as a modern cult classic. That’s why we’re inviting you to kick it with the boyz of The Lonely Island at the most baller Sing-Along of all time (#sohumble). We’ll have inflatable microphones and onscreen lyrics so you can get in on the jamz, glow necklaces and ribbon wands to dance along, and an American flag for you to wave around during Conner’s erotic ode to patriotism. And be sure to show up early for our Show Pony drawing contest before the film.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/popstar-never-stop-never-stopping-sing-along

THE GOONIES Movie Party

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Sunday, March 20, at 5 p.m.

Let’s face it, THE GOONIES never gets old (and they never say “die”). With its endearing cast of quirky kids and a plot filled with swashbuckling adventure, it serves as the ultimate fantasy for anyone who feels stuck in the mundane humdrum of everyday life. Now it’s your chance to be a Goonie. Join us for a rollicking movie party and we’ll give you everything you need to join the gang, including a pirate eye patch, a marble bag filled with pirate treasure, a bandana, and a fun-sized Baby Ruth, of course. And don’t worry, we won’t make you do the truffle shuffle to get in.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/movie-party-the-goonies

NORTH BY NORTHWEST

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Wednesday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Hollywood hero Howard Hawks once said that a good movie has three good scenes and no bad ones. Let’s just say that Alfred Hitchcock and screenwriter Ernest Lehman upped the ante with his rollicking espionage adventure, NORTH BY NORTHWEST. Blithe bachelor Cary Grant finds himself in a Cold War caper that takes him across the U.S. beset by foes James Mason and Martin Landau and the charming Eva Marie Saint. The blueprint for the modern blockbuster, and dare we say, maybe its zenith.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/north-by-northwest

ARMY OF DARKNESS

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Friday, March 25, at 10 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 26, at 10 p.m.

This Graveyard Shift presentation features an exclusive introduction from DEAD-heads Meagan Navarro (Bloody Disgusting) and Angel Melanson (Fangoria). All primitive screwheads, listen up! Cult superstar Bruce Campbell (EVIL DEAD) reunites with director Sam Raimi to battle the deadly forces of evil in ARMY OF DARKNESS – the outrageous, effects-fueled action epic that will make you scream with fear and laughter.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/graveyard-shift-army-of-darkness

LA BAMBA BRUNCH

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m.

Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening. The biographical story chronicling the brief life of Ritchie Valens, a rock and roll pioneer and a forefather of the Chicano rock movement, whose eight-month career ended after he died in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/brunch-screenings-la-bamba-brunch

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 26, at 2:15 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m.

We’re celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter on the big screen. So whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or even a Slytherin, we encourage all guests to don their finest school robes and rep their house colors or dress as their favorite character. Bonus points for Dobby. It’s the beginning of the end. Taking matters dangerously into their own hands (like usual), Harry, Ron and Hermoine set out to finish Dumbledore’s mission of tracking down and destroying Voldemort’s precious Horcruxes, with very little to go on other than Dumbledore’s oblique clues. And though their mission means relying on one another more than ever, dark forces threaten to tear the trio apart.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/harry-potter-and-the-deathly-hallows-part-1

NAUSICAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND (DUBBED) Brunch

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m.

Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening. Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world’s ecosystem, the few surviving humans live in scattered semi-hospitable environments within what has become a “toxic jungle.” Young Nausicaä lives in the arid Valley of the Wind and can communicate with the massive insects that populate the dangerous jungle. Under the guidance of the pensive veteran warrior, Lord Yupa, Nausicaä works to bring peace back to the ravaged planet.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/brunch-screenings-nausicaa-of-the-valley-of-the-wind-dubbed-brunch

Femme Frontera presents: THE OUTSTANDING SPECTACULAR CINEMATIC AWARDS RECEPTION

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m.

You are cordially invited to join the Alamo Drafthouse for the biggest Red Carpet Bash in town on Sunday, March 27. That’s right, we’re putting the biggest night in movies up on the big screen! Proceeds benefit Femme Frontera, a Latinx-led film organization made up of women and non-binary filmmakers from the U.S.-Mexico border region. This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/femme-frontera-presents-the-outstanding-spectacular-cinematic-awards-reception

NAUSICAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND (SUBTITLED)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Monday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Tuesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in Japanese with English subtitles. Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world’s ecosystem, the few surviving humans live in scattered semi-hospitable environments within what has become a “toxic jungle.” Young Nausicaä lives in the arid Valley of the Wind and can communicate with the massive insects that populate the dangerous jungle. Under the guidance of the pensive veteran warrior, Lord Yupa, Nausicaä works to bring peace back to the ravaged planet.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/nausicaa-of-the-valley-of-the-wind-subtitled

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS Movie Party

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Tuesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Pulled from the pages of Archie Comics, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS follows Josie (Rachel Leigh Cook), Val (Rosario Dawson), and Melody (Tara Reid) on their quest for stardom while remaining true to themselves, their fans, and their music. Written and directed by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan (CAN’T HARDLY WAIT), JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS is a now nostalgic look at the early 2000s by way of the 1960s – with plenty of Snapple references, cat ears, and girl power to spare. So put on some makeup, turn up the 8-track, and come rock out with us at the most glam movie party in town. We’ll supply the cat ears and the drumsticks.

Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/el-paso/event/movie-party-josie-and-the-pussycats

