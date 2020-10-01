Alamo Drafthouse allowing families to book their own personal theater

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo location is allowing local families to rent their own personal theater for a private viewing. It’s a part of a new program called, “Your Own Private Alamo.”

“We couldn’t wait to get this rolled out in El Paso,” says Aracely Calzadias, Events Manager for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo. “Our guests have been asking how their friends and family can book their own safe and relaxing screening, and we’re proud to be able to deliver this to them at such an affordable rate.”

According to officials, Bookings only take about five minutes to get started. Guests select a movie from dozens of choices, hold the space for $150, and are sent a private ticketing link that they then share with family and friends. Individual ticket charges apply, and guests pre-purchase their food and drink, which applies towards an additional $150 minimum.

Bookings are available now for this upcoming weekend. People can book a theater by clicking here.

The selection of programming for “Your Own Private Theater” is a tightly curated mix of blockbusters, cinema classics, and nostalgia – but now, for the first time, it includes new releases like Christopher Nolan’s TENET.