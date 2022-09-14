EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had no signs of life.

The story will be updated as new information is received.

