EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of the school’s 10-year anniversary a local business is donating scrubs to five graduating nursing school students, later five incoming students will receive scrubs as the start the fall semester.

With the only accelerated 16-month B.S.N. program in the region, current students and recent graduates embarked on a nursing career during a worldwide pandemic knowing the risks and challenges of the profession.

“It has been our great honor to support nurses and nursing students, especially after everything they’ve had to endure during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re happy to ensure they’re dressed for success as they enter their careers and provide compassionate care to the residents of our region.” AJ’s Uniforms and owner Ed Azar.











AJ’s Uniforms has a history of philanthropy in our community. In the summer of 2020, the AJ’s Cares program provided free uniforms and footwear to health care heroes nominated by the community.



