Airway art selected as one of top public art pieces in the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s latest public art piece, Flores del Desierto, located on Airway between Viscount and Edgemere, was selected as one of the Top 100 public art pieces in the CODA Awards. The public can vote to choose the art sculpture for a people’s choice award.

The new art piece, created by Christopher Weed, was installed as part of the City’s Airway landscape improvement project. It’s an abstract interpretation of desert sage in bloom. It consists of 11 stainless steel sculptures reaching 31-feet high. It’s intended to mimic elements of flight, acting as a gateway to the El Paso International Airport.

“El Paso’s Public Art Program is increasingly recognized as one of the most prolific in the country and is a testament to the investment that the City has made in capital projects, infrastructure and overall quality of life,” said Museums and Cultural Affairs Assistant Director Ben Fyffe. “Integrating public art into municipal projects not only enhances El Paso’s visual image, it ensures that citizens can encounter artwork in every part of our community.”

CODAworx presents the CODAawards. CODAworx is an organization of global designers, planners and artists that highlights the ability of art and design to transform public spaces. Projects selected for the awards are examples of projects that successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces.

The public can cast their vote for Flores del Desierto through Friday, June 30 at https://www.codaworx.com/codaawards/2020-codaawards-top-100/