Airport completes landscaping and lighting projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport has new walking paths, a fitness area and lighting after completing its landscaping and lighting project Monday.

The project includes the construction of new sidewalks from Montana and Airway as well as a new plaza providing a connection between the terminal building and the surrounding hotels and restaurants.

“Were always looking at ways where we can improve the city the airport in line with the city’s strategic plan and beautifying the city,” said Monica Lombana, Managing Director of Aviation for the City of El Paso.

The Department of Aviation managed and funded the $11 million investment through the airport’s enterprise fund. No taxpayer dollars were utilized.