Air ambulances deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Air ambulances designed for medical transport have arrived in El Paso County to help move patients out of overcrowded local hospitals.
CSI Aviation, which is part of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Program, said their planes are configured into mobile ICUs and have highly trained medical crews to transport patients out of El Paso hospitals.
Members from EMS and fire departments, public and private health care organizations and state and local government personnel are part of the Air Medical Strike team, which assists with medical transportation.
After every flight, the plane’s interior undergoes a rigorous decontamination process to protect pilots and medical and maintenance staff.
The first responder program is designed to assist with emergencies and is state funded.
Latest Headlines
- What you need to know about the December 2020 runoff election races
- Local cattle industry overcomes pandemic challenges, supplies beef to the nation
- Babe: Cowboys looking ahead not back
- Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic
- Lawmakers push to pass COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year