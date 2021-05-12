Agents find drugs and weapons at checkpoint

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Across New Mexico, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized thousands-of-dollars worth of drugs along with weapons at a checkpoint in Alamogordo.

Officials say agents at the Alamogordo station stopped a pickup truck with two men at the immigration checkpoint of U.S highway 70.

A search found nearly 5 kilograms of marijuana valued at more than 8-thousand dollars along with two pistols. agents say the men are both u.s. citizens with extensive immigration and criminal histories.

