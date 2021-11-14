Afterschool program to provide free books for SISD students at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro American Federation of Teachers, an afterschool program, will be giving away free children’s books at an Immunize El Paso COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

In partnership with the Socorro Independent School District, Socorro AFT will be providing free books at the event for children ages five and up.

The book giveaway will be from 4 pm to 6 pm, November 16 at Robert R. Rojas Elementary School.

Free books will be offered to children and families who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Along with distributing vaccines for children, parents, teachers, and members of the community are invited to receive their first, second, or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We know the safest way to have everyone in a classroom is to ensure that every student, teacher, and family member is vaccinated, so we are excited about now offering vaccinations to the younger kids, while also giving them the gift of new books,” said Veronica Hernandez, Socorro AFT president. “Our clinics are a great way to get the whole family motivated for vaccinations.”

Socorro AFT received a $17,500 grant from First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that advocates for education for children in need by providing educators with ongoing access to new, low-cost, high-quality books and educational resources.

The event will be the 11th free vaccine clinic and book giveaway sponsored by Socorro AFT.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.