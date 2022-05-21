EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – It has been almost three years since the deadly August 3rd Walmart shooting and El Pasoans we spoke with are frustrated the trial is taking this long.
The trial for the suspect Patrick Crusius, still has no date. Lawmakers are saying the delay in trials is due to COIVD. But El Paso isn’t the only mass shooting that is still ongoing many years later.
In Florida, the Parkland shooting trial is still ongoing over four years later.
In addition, the shooters in Boulder and Atlanta are either on trial or awaiting their day in court.
KTSM spoke with former mayor Dee Margo who says he wants to see justice for families who were killed and injured during the Walmart shooting.
“I’m frustrated frankly that he hasn’t been brought to justice yet, I mean were hitting into the third year. August is the third year,” said Margo.
For now, the community will continue to wait for an update and wait for justice to be served.
