After 136 days in an El Paso NICU, baby Austin goes home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A baby who spent 136 days in the Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Providence Children’s Hospital has graduated and is now home with his mother and father.

Baby Austin Miramontez was born on February 27, 2021. He was just 24 weeks gestation when Austin was welcomed to the world. He weighed in at 2lbs 2oz.

The hospital said that over the last 136 days he has been building his strength and getting bigger. He graduated July 13th, from the NICU weighing in at 9lbs 9oz.

His mom and dad, Abigail and Dominic Miramontez, were thrilled to see Austin get his first diploma graduating from the NICU. The hospital said mom and dad were finally able to take their first child Austin home after a long journey. They look forward to being a family of three and seeing baby Austin continue to grow.