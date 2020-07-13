Affidavit released for Northeast function-turned-fatal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An affidavit for a murder that occurred in Northeast El Paso on June 27 shows a frenzied confrontation that quickly escalated to violence.

Suspects include 23-year-old Nasir Dante Gillespie, 21-year-old Justin Lajes, 23-year-old Martreil Price, and 23-year-old Chris Thomas.

According to the affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, El Paso Police Department officers responded to shots fired call on Genie Drive where EPPD learned of one fatality caused by a face or head injury.

EPPD investigators met with witnesses who said they were enjoying a gathering at the victim’s house that included cooking-out, drinking, and playing games.

According to witnesses, four unknown men crashed the party using a side entrance, three of whom displayed handguns visible to the rest of the attendees.

Witnesses report that the four men arrived an approached guest Marcus Dear. At one point, one of the men slapped Dear with his handgun that caused it to fire. The other men began to fire, shooting one guest in the left shoulder as well as on the right side of the body, between the underarm and ribs.

It didn’t take long for the situation to escalate, and witnesses report that shots were fired toward the home.

27-year-old Patricia Alejandra Silva was shot in the head on her patio.

EPPD reports that witnesses were able to identify Gillespie using Facebook and YouTube. de