EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located at 8500 Dyer in the Sunrise Shopping Center. The bar is new to the area and just opened to the public on September 30. Police say 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer of Fort Bliss was fatally wounded in what police describe as a “shootout” in the parking lot.

The investigation included assistance from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division and El Paso Police’s Crimes Against Persons unit. Investigators noted a large number of bullet casings and bullet holes in surrounding parked cars and the walls of the shopping center.

Court documents indicate that Gooding, fellow Fort Bliss soldier Dezmond Wilridge, and several others went to the EP Clubhouse on Saturday evening. Upon the bar’s closing early Sunday morning, witnesses say Maurer punched Gooding in the face and pulled out a handgun in the parking lot.

Witnesses later told police that Maurer shot his gun toward the ground, and Gooding then began shooting toward Maurer in response. Several people were injured in the melee, including Gooding’s friend, Dezmond Wilridge, and two civilian women.

Wilridge was shot in the leg and drove himself to William Beaumont Hospital for treatment. The two women also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at other El Paso hospitals.

Based on witness statements and surveillance footage from a nearby business, El Paso Police arrested Gooding on Tuesday and charged him with Murder. The affidavit stated he did not claim he shot in self-defense. However, he did tell the police that “shit happened” before requesting an attorney. His bond is set at $250,000.