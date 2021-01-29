Advice from finance professor: Stock market is for long term investments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Small investors turned the odds of Game Stop’s stock market fate, but local finance professor advises that stock exchange is not the way to make fast money.

“We know how these stories end, we’ve seen this movie before,” said Ken Martin, professor and head of Department of Finance at New Mexico State University.

Martin explained that the exponential rise in price of the Game Stop stocks is bound to come crashing down soon.

The newly emerging apps that allow trading stocks for amateur investors are changing the game by allowing anyone to trade easily, but he said, it’s format is problematic.

“They are encouraging people to have this lottery thinking, this gambling idea that you’re going to make money,” said Martin.

However, he explains, the stock market requires time in order to pay off and bring profits.

“The stock market is the place for your long term money, your 20, 30, 40 year money, you’re saving for your retirement, you’re investing in it,” explained Martin.

With more ‘arm-chair investors’ emerging from the trading apps, Martin explains, many look up quick tutorials about stock market exchange and techniques that major investors use.

One of those techniques is so-called “short selling”.

This trading technique caused chaos when the members of a Reddit group r/WallStreetBets started buying GameStop stock to turn the odds on the large hedge fund Wall Street investors.

Professor Martin explains this method as a “buy low – sell high.”

The major investors borrow stock worth a certain amount of money. For the sake of this explanation, we can say that the worth of one share is $10.

The investors then sell it on the market for the same price they got it for, with a prediction that the price of the stock will go down.

These predictions usually come based on the company whose shares are being traded.

In the Game Stop case, the investors predicted that the price will fall due to the company’s outdated business model – selling video games in person, when the market has switched to easily accessible online purchases.

The investors wait for the price to drop and then buy the shares back for a lower price. For instance, if they sold one share for $10 they will now be able to buy it back for $7.

Since that share needs to be returned they will get the same amount they borrowed it for, which, in this example is $10, leaving the investor with the difference – a profit of $3 per share.

In the Game Stop case, the small investors started buying the shares to raise the price that skyrocketed to over $200 as the market closed on Thursday.

The major investors now have to buy those back, but instead of getting them for a lower price, they now have to spend more money – making them lose billions of dollars.

Professor Martin says this method is risky, especially when it comes to inexperienced investors.

The raised price of the stock, in this case, doesn’t reflect the actual success of the company, he says, so it is bound to come crashing down.

“There are going to be stories of lucky people, just as in the lottery, that somebody hits it right, but the replicability of this is just non-existent,” said Martin.

He explains this issue is mostly localized and will not affect the economy as a whole, mostly just the hedge fund investors.