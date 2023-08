EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting September 1, 2023, empty commercial vehicles crossing into Juárez, Mexico, through the Zaragoza port of entry will see new rates for bridge tolls collected by the City of El Paso.

Bridge tolls for passenger vehicles, pedestrians, and other commercial vehicles will remain the same.

The fares for empty commercial vehicles will change as follows:

Bridge toll information is available online at PDNUno.com.