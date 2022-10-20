EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is starting to feel the shortage of Adderall announced by the Food and Drug Administration last week.

FDA announced Oct. 12 that a major manufacturer of Adderall is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays regarding the drug.

Since then, Dr. Aisha Shariq, psychiatrist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso and assistant professor of psychiatry at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said she is not experiencing severe effects of the shortage but is already discussing with some of her patients about alternatives.

“We’re taking all the preventative measures to provide the best possible care to our patients,” said Dr. Shariq.

Adderall is most commonly used for treatment of ADHD with children and adults. Dr. Shariq explained there are alternative medications that have the same effect as Adderall, so those will be prescribed if needed during the shortage. Even though, she said, not everyone responds to the alternative.

“In those cases, it might be a challenge to find a medication for those patients, but I have still not encountered that yet,” explained Dr. Shariq.

If the person with ADHD doesn’t take their medication, she explained, it can affect their school or work performance, their behavior or social interactions.

At the moment, she is advising those who take Adderall, especially parents of children who take it, to check their supply and talk to their provider to find what alternate medication will work best.

“That would be a very important thing at this point just to have clear expectations and just to have a backup plan,” she said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store