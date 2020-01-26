Activists hold anti-war protest in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of El Pasoans gathered Saturday to call for peace between the U.S. and the Middle East.

The group held an anti-war protest at Memorial Park in Central El Paso to demand that lawmakers condemn past and future military intervention in the Middle East.

“We saw a lot of rallies and mobilization happening all across the country and there wasn’t anything, any infrastructure really to hold anything here and we also have one of the largest army bases in the United States. So, the need for an anti-war movement in El Paso is very pressing,” organizer Graciela Blandon explained.

Organizers say they have more events planned in the future.