Active COVID-19 cases remain in the upper 20,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 1,292 new cases and 9 new virus related deaths.

The total number of active cases in the borderland now at 27,895.

A total of 65,651 positive cases have been found in El Paso county, while 1,076 of those patients are hospitalized and 319 are in the ICU.

So far, 36,686 people in El Paso have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

As a reminder, El Paso County remains under a lock down per County Judge’s Ricardo Samaniego’s order. The order is to be lifted Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

