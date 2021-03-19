Active cases decline, El Pasoans asked to still get tested after vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported in El Paso on Friday with 2,725 total active cases. As the number of active cases declines so is the number of people getting tested.

KTSM 9 News spoke to people who got tested at the UTEP testing site on Friday. El Pasoan Adriana Almodovar has already been fully vaccinated but got tested for COVID-19.

“We try to come once a month, I have elderly parents so we just try to be cautious,” said Almodovar. “I just believe that we should always get tested.”

The City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza says it’s important for even vaccinated El Pasoans to get tested.

“They cannot just be very careless they still need to be careful. If you’re having symptoms even if you feel that it is bad allergies come and get tested,” said Dr. Ocaranza.

Ocaranza adding that even though fewer people are getting tested in El Paso, the positivity rate is also declining and is currently at 7.24 percent.

“Our positivity rate continues to decline which is great because we know that all the tests that have been done were re not finding that many people that is positive, although the testing has declined,” said Ocaranaza.

Also on the decline is the hospital rate, currently at 11.2 percent. Ocaranza saying the downward trend in the positivity rate shows and the hospital rate are good indicators that the situation is improving in our community.

Adding that one of the reasons people are still encouraged to get tested is that if you test positive you may qualify to give antibodies that can help others who are at risk.

El Pasoan Austin Dunston went to get tested on Friday saying he isn’t showing any symptoms but has been around large groups at work and want’s to be cautious.

“I’ve just been out and about working so it’s just more of a precautionary than anything,” said Dunston. “Especially since people are now trying to go out a little more and everybody’s going to be around. It doesn’t hurt to come down take a few minuets and make sure your good to go.”