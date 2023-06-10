EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) will be celebrating Petco National Adoption Day with an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Las Cruces Petco located at 3050 E. Lohman Ave., Building D.

Photos courtesy ACTion Programs for Animals

APA will have many kittens on-site. The nonprofit is offering half-off adoption fees for kittens and cats in June as part of the National Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month.

In addition to kittens, canine graduates from the Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success (P.A.W.S.) program will be on-site as well.

In partnership with the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility, APA has implemented the P.A.W.S. program since 2016.

APA focuses on pulling long-term large dogs from the municipal shelter to send to the prison for training. Dogs stay at the prison with their handlers — inmates at the facility — for about two months and once the dogs graduate, they return to the APA adoption center.

“The program has helped us rehabilitate and train hundreds of dogs, most of which we pull from the animal shelter,” said APA Executive Director Michel Meunier. “Our in-house P.A.W.S. team keeps up the dogs’ training and showcases them at adoption events. I encourage anyone interested in adopting a trained dog to come out and meet them at our adoption event June 17.”

Meunier also said that June is the start of “kitten season,” when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters.

“If people are ready to welcome a kitten into their home, we encourage them to take advantage of our low adoption fee this month and consider adding one of our felines to your family,” said Meunier. “Come on out to Petco June 17, and meet some of our adoptable kittens.”

To meet more of APA’s adoptable animals, visit the adoption center at 537 N. Solano Dr. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday, or call 575-571-4654 to schedule an appointment.

Adoptable animals may also be viewed at apalascruces.org.