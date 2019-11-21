Acting DHS Secretary says the Presidents tougher approach has changed El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new acting department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, was in El Paso for the first time on Wednesday.

Wolf met with El Paso Border Patrol to see first hand what is happening along the border. According to Wolf, everything has changed in El Paso since President Trump took a tougher approach.

Wolf said one of his commitments as acting DHS Secretary is stopping transnational criminal organizations or TCO’s and cartels.

“As acting secretary, I am committing to mobilizing every available resource of the department to destroy these deadly organizations,” said Wolf. “My message to TCO’s is very simple and clear, you cannot outrun our agents, you cannot hide from our reach, we will seek you out, we will track you down.”

Wolf praised the El Paso Border Patrol for the work they are doing and says he heard from agents during his visit that the border wall is working.

Wolf said that more than 150 miles of the border wall are currently being built along the U.S. Mexico Border. He said the President has kept his promise.

More than 450 miles of the border wall is expected to be built by 2020.

70 miles of that will be in El Paso.

Wolf also spoke about the privately funded border wall in Sunland Park saying the Department of Homeland Security will accept help from anyone wanting to join in on the solution.

El Paso Border Patrol said the new wall helps keep agents safe and offers new technology. Also that the privately built border wall has helped them greatly.

“When that wall got built everything changed for us,” said Gloria Chavez the El Paso Border Patrol Chief. “We were able to manage the border enforcement actions in that area even better. Yes, did it shift, absolutely, to an area where we were able to work it more effectively.”

In addition, Wolf said Mexico has stepped up and has been assisting in securing the border from their side as well.

Wolf said the Remain In Mexico Policy is working and has changed the dynamics on the border.

“We are utilizing the program to end catch and release and end the humanitarian crises,” said Wolf.

Wolf is replacing former acting DHS secretary McAleenan who resigned in October after only being the secretary for about six months.

The next stop for Wolf will be McAllen Texas on Thursday, and Austin to speak with the Governor on Friday.