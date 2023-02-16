EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Fugitive and Apprehension Unit arrested Samuel Rodriguez who has been identified as a “Chuco Tango” gang member on Monday Feb. 13.

Officials revealed through the investigation that he lived at the 300 block of Borrego Rd. in San Elizario, Texas.

Rodriguez was wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with a $50.000.00 bond for each charge.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Jail without any incidents.