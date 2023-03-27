EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Academy Sports + Outdoors will be donating $3,000 worth of equipment to the Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) to help the league gear up for Opening Day.

The league will be able to shop Academy’s wide variety of baseball and softball gear, training equipment and much more on Thursday, March 30 to be ready for the event on Saturday, April 1.

WHO: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Border Youth Athletic Association

WHAT: $3,000 donation worth of baseball and softball equipment to the Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) to help gear up for Opening Day.

WHEN: Thursday, March 30

12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Academy Sports + Outdoors – Southeast El Paso

201 South Americas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79907