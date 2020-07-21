Abundant Living Faith Center’s West El Paso church vandalized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jared Nieman, one of Abundant Living Faith Center’s pastors, reported widespread vandalism at their West El Paso location Monday evening.

According to Nieman, 27 windows and six doors were broken or shattered in the incident at the church located at 7100 N. Desert Boulevard.

“Thank God, no one was hurt. To whoever did this, we will not stop telling people about Jesus! Not now, not ever. Also, we love you & so does God,” Nieman said.

The vandalism at ALFC West is the second similar attack on a church in recent weeks. Destiny Family Church in Northeast El Paso also had its glass door smashed in on June 14.

