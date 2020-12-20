Abundant Church serving thousands of El Paso families by hosting a mega Christmas toy and food giveaway

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Abundant Church keeping their promise to help El Paso families in need by hosting a mega Christmas toy and food giveaway this Saturday, December, 19th.

With holiday meals and gifts being costly this time of year the church in West El Paso is hoping they helped alleviate some of the hardships for families in need. The Abundant church community wants to ensure families are well fed and cared for in time for Christmas especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“I believe like the whole world that this will come to an end and we know it will, it will come to an end and we’re gonna get through it” said Jared Nieman, lead pastor of Abundant Church. “We’re going to get through it together and El Paso is going to come through this stronger than we’ve ever been.”

The church’s annual giveaway included 2,000 boxes of food and 4,000 toys while supplies lasted.

Albertsons, El Paso Fighting Hunger Food Bank and Hands of Hope Ministries co-sponsored this big giveaway.

For more information visit www.abundant.org.

Latest Headlines