SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, about 500 customers in Santa Teresa, New Mexico are without power this Friday afternoon.

EPE has not said what the reason is for the outage.

Early Friday morning a vehicle crash in Horizon City, Texas knocked out power to about 1,000 customers. According to EPE, crews have restored electricity to that area.

#UPDATE: At about 11:50AM, a little over 800 customers had their power restored. EPE crews continue to work as quickly and safely to restore power to the remaining customers impacted by the outage caused by a motor-vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/StjWlI6V5m — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) September 11, 2020

You can check to see if there’s an outage in your area by clicking on this link.