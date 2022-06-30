AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) –Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court upheld the Biden Administration’s decision to terminate the Remain-in-Mexico policy in Biden v. Texas:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, is a major victory for our state, our nation, and for the safety and security of our communities. President Biden’s partisan reversal of this policy has helped fuel the record surge in illegal migrants and contributed to an environment on the border that is neither safe, orderly, nor humane. President Biden’s policies, including his brazen attempt to reverse the MPP, have benefitted the cartels and dangerous criminals at the expense of Texans. This decision will halt the Biden administration from skirting its duty to enforce federal immigration laws and will reduce the record number of migrants entering our country illegally. In the federal government’s absence, Texas has deployed Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the National Guard to work with local law enforcement to apprehend dangerous criminals and combat the smuggling of people and drugs. Texas will continue to fight back against President Biden’s disastrous open-border policies while working to secure the border and keep our communities safe.” Gov. Abbott

