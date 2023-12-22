EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An abandoned structure caught fire this morning in South Central El Paso, prompting the response of the El Paso Fire Department.

According to EPFD spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Magoffin Ave., and the call came in at 6:41 a.m., where seven units were dispatched to suffocate the fire.

Preliminary investigation states that the AC units on top of the structure were the cause of the incident.

Photo: Miguel Paredes / KTSM

Photo: Miguel Paredes / KTSM

The fire was declared knocked down at 7:11 a.m., and the scene was then turned over to fire marshals.

No injuries have been reported from this incident. This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.