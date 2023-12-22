EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An abandoned structure caught fire this morning in South Central El Paso, prompting the response of the El Paso Fire Department.
According to EPFD spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Magoffin Ave., and the call came in at 6:41 a.m., where seven units were dispatched to suffocate the fire.
Preliminary investigation states that the AC units on top of the structure were the cause of the incident.
The fire was declared knocked down at 7:11 a.m., and the scene was then turned over to fire marshals.
No injuries have been reported from this incident. This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.