Abandoned husky survived being shot, vet discovers

Photo courtesy Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The husky whose desert abandonment went viral was also shot.

Nanook is recovering from surgery after veterinarians found a lump on his right side. 

Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso tells KTSM 9 News that vets removed a bullet from Nanook’s side and that he is now recovering from surgery at home. 

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 68-year-old Antonio Campos in July where he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 17-year old Moises Soto.

Campos claimed Nanook killed another dog.

Both were charged with “cruelty to non-livestock animals; abandon.”

The Sheriff’s Office passed along the charges to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

Nanook has been rehomed and is reportedly a very good boy.

KTSM 9 News reached out to El Paso County to see if any additional charges will be filed, and have yet to hear a response. Once more information is available, KTSM will update you on air and online.

