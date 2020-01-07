Aaron Jones, girlfriend Crystal Molina expecting first child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron Jones and his girlfriend are expecting! The former UTEP Miner, Burges Mustang and current Green Bay Packer standout running back announced the pregnancy on Instagram Monday.

Jones, 25, and longtime girlfriend Crystal Molina are expecting in April. Although the post did not indicate if the couple is expecting a boy or girl, Jones did say he was expecting a “mini-me.”

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to become a father. To have a little mini me running around. Thank you Crystal for all your sacrifices. I know it’s not easy with me not always being available right now but just know I am grateful for you,” Jones said in the post.

Photos of the couple taken by the Packers team photographer Evan Siegle accompanied the post.

Congratulations to the couple from everyone at KTSM!