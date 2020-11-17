Aaron Jones’ cereal to be available in El Paso only at Vista Markets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’ve been wanting a box of El Paso native Aaron Jones’ cereal, but didn’t want to order it online, you’re in luck.

Jones, running back for the Green Bay Packers, and Vista Markets announced on Tuesday that the Aaron Jones Touchdown Squares Cereal will be now be exclusively available in the Sun City at Vista Markets starting Monday.

The cereal, described as toasty sweet cinnamon squares, was available online at a cost of $19.99 for a two-pack of cereal. There’s no word on the price for the cereal in stores.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefits Jones’ A&A All the Way Foundation, which benefits youths through charitable giving and action in Green Bay and in El Paso. More information on the foundation can be found at www.aaalltheway.org.

Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports & Entertainment makes the cereal, along with a Bob Ross cereal that’s toasted oats with marshmallows, and other sporty cereals too.

