AAA Texas: Lone Star State has cheapest average gas price in USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with AAA Texas share that he statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“As millions of Texans plan to hit the road to celebrate the year-end holidays, they are being greeted by the cheapest gas price average in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices may continue to slide as the market continues to assess the latest possible economic impact of the omicron variant.”

AAA Texas forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season, and most Texans (more than 94%) are anticipated to take a road trip.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.66 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

