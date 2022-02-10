EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Officials say the price is seven cents more than from this day last week and is 97 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. The last time the Texas statewide gas price average reached $3.15 was in October 2014.

Of the cities surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.56 per gallon while drivers in Victoria, McAllen, Edinburg, Sherman and Denison are all tied for the least at $3.08 per gallon.

“Texas drivers are paying 97 cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, on average, than they were a year ago and about $1.40 more per gallon than two years ago…The trend of more expensive fuel is likely going to continue in the short term. Crude oil prices are rising amid growing geopolitical tensions and strengthening demand for crude oil products such as heating oil and motor fuel.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.48, which is seven cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.68 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

