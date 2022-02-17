EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch most recent research, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Official share that the price is seven cents more than from this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.51 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.52, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The main culprit pushing pump prices up is the high cost of crude oil. Recent spikes in demand for gasoline and other crude oil products in addition to geopolitical tensions continue to keep crude above $90 per barrel.

“Strong demand, tightening supplies and crude oil remaining above $90 per barrel will not alleviate the pain Texas drivers are feeling at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45, which is about $14 more than a year ago.”

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. dropped week-to-week by 6%. However, demand remains strong as weekly regional fuel supply is decreasing along with Gulf Coast refinery utilization.

One development market watchers will continue to monitor is the possibility of the end of sanctions on Iran. If those sanctions were lifted, analysts anticipate that Iran could quickly bring 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to market, which could decrease oil prices, or at least slow consistent gains.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.