EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the most recent AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is four cents more than from this day last week and is 89 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.29 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.35, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and 94 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine continues to drive crude oil prices higher, and that will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump.

“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward…While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.64 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA officials add that demand for fuel also increased from the week prior while regional gasoline supplies remain practically the same, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration. Gulf Coast refinery utilization remains the same from the week prior.

For statewide prices and city by city breakdown, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.