EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland residents are seeing gas prices over $4 a gallon, diesel is nearing $5and AAA says El Paso could break records for the price of fuel in the coming days.

“If we continue seeing the current trend, we will break that record tomorrow,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson AAA, Texas and New Mexico.

“Right now sitting at $3.92 it’s very close and if we continue to climb, seeing these big daily climbs like we see today and that continues and it likely will the record will be broken tomorrow or very soon,” said Armbruster.

The price of diesel fuel is impacting local trucking companies. A cattle trucking company out of Canutillo stopped at an Anthony truck stop to fill up on Monday.

“It was like 800 dollars now it’s like 12, 13,000 dollars, It’s a lot,” said Jose Corral, a Cattle Truck Driver, as he showed us his bill for over $1,000. Corral explains that his truck can hold 150 gallons of fuel.

He adds that he’s expecting the high prices to impact his business. “The business is going to be slow a little bit.”

Another local trucking company, Mesilla Valley Transportation, says they charge their customers a fuel surcharge. When the price of fuel goes up, so does the surcharge that is billed to the customer that they are hauling products for. Explaining that when the price for fuel goes up, it can impact the consumer buying products at the store.

“It definitely puts pressure from an inflationary stand point cause like I said that fuel surcharge ultimately goes on to the consumer so when you and I go to the store, were paying for the fuel one way or another, that price definitely get’s passed on, said Robert Pierson, Vice President of Driver Recruiting at Mesilla Valley Trucking.

