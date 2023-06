EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A system outage shuts down all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Friday, June 23, according to Texas DMV (TxDMV).

Additionally, the issue is affecting other services such as tax offices.

According to the El Paso County Tax Office, the city’s tax office and private contracted offices will be closed due to the same issue Friday, June 23.

The offices should be open for regular business on Monday, June 26, according to El Paso County Tax Office.