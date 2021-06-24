A survey suggests Covid-19 spread more in the US during the first six months

Younger people were more likely to have undiagnosed infections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A team from the National Institutes of Health analyzed blood samples from more than eight-thousand volunteers who said they were never diagnosed with covid-19.

The people were chosen to reflect the makeup of the general population.

The volunteers gave samples from May 2020 to the end of July.

Close to five percent of them had antibodies to the Coronavirus.

Based on those findings, the National Institutes of Health team estimated nearly 17 million people had Covid-19 by the end of July, but never noticed symptoms and were never diagnosed with it.

That’s five times the reported number.

One of the top infectious disease doctors in El Paso, Dr. Ogechika Alozie says to keep the numbers down, it’s important to do your part.

“If you’re vaccinated it not only protects you from getting covid but even if you have the 10 pcr points in your nose that can be picked up by a test. It also protects you from transmitting it to someone else. I think those are the important things we need to focus on”, said Dr. Alozie.

