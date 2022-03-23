EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the El Paso Holocaust Museum & Study Center, together with Congregation B’nai Zion, will present concert pianist, Mona Golabek and the performance program, The Children of Willesden Lane, based on her mother’s escape from Nazi-controlled Austria on the Kindertransport.

This is the powerful story of Lisa Jura’s courage and survival to overcome the devastating separation from her family and her unwavering hope and perseverance to continue her family’s musical legacy.

It is taking place April 7, at the Woman’s Club of El Paso, located at 1400 North Mesa Street.

Student performances 10:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. Reservations are required. MaryLou@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org

A community performance will take place at 6 P.M. RSVP is recommended. admin@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org



Mona Golabek (left) and her mother, Lisa Jura.

There is no charge to attend the student performance or community performance. Space is limited so make your reservation. To reserve your seat for the Community Performance, call 915-351-0048 or email jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org Educational materials and class sets of the book, The Children of Willesden Lane, available for educators bringing their students to the Student Performance. For more information & to reserve space for your students: MaryLou@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org or 915-351-0048.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.