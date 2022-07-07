EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas state agency efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

As part of the State of Texas’ comprehensive plan to coordinate state and local resources for affected members of the Uvalde community, multiple agencies have sent representatives to the area to work onsite with local officials and organization offering a range of support services to victims’ families, school faculty, first responders, and the whole community.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health resources can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799. The hotline has answered almost 400 calls to date.

Members of the public wishing to show their support and help the community can donate through a one-stop webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Robb School Memorial Fund was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, with 100% of donations going to the fund for victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

Texas Health And Human Services Commission Continues Coordinating Mental Health Hotline, Services For Uvalde Residents

24/7 Hotline Offering Mental Health Assistance: 888-690-0799

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) continues to coordinate with Hill Country MHDD Centers and the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to operate the dedicated mental health hotline to support Uvalde residents. Since May 27, the HHSC hotline for Uvalde residents has answered almost 400 phone calls.

Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs, Community Council Of South Central Texas Assists 650 Individuals With Critical Expenses

In coordination with the Community Council of South Central Texas (CCST), the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has served 150 households and 650 Texans through Community Services Block Grants. CCSCT has been able to provide gas cards, hotel stays, and rent and mortgage assistance to members of the Uvalde community through these grants. These direct services have amounted to almost $105,300.

Texas Workforce Commission Announces Dates For Vocational Rehabilitation Training Program For Uvalde Students With Disabilities And Their Families

The Texas Workforce Commission’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) division continues to waive work searches for unemployment customers in the Middle Rio Grande area, encompassing Uvalde. Since May 26, the UI division has logged more than 200 calls from Uvalde residents. Additionally, 11 families with 20 children have enrolled in Uvalde emergency childcare since late May.

(TWC) Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) team is planning and preparing for a group skills training program for students with disabilities and their families. This program is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31.

TWC’s Workforce Development Division is assisting the Middle Rio Grande Workforce Board area stand up a Summer Youth Program that will serve 209 youth in the Uvalde community by providing paid work experience and internships.

Texas Department Of Insurance, Division Of Workers’ Compensation Encourages Mental Health Providers To Accept Workers’ Compensation Insurance

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) within the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is tracking 30 workers’ compensation claims related to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. DWC continues educating mental health facilities and providers serving the Uvalde community on workers’ compensation billing procedures and treatment guidelines. DWC also continues to encourage these same mental health facilities and providers to accept workers’ compensation insurance for claims related to this event.

Texas Division Of Emergency Management’s State Operations Center Remains At Level II (Escalated Response), Personnel Remain Onsite For Assistance The Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) State Operations Center (SOC) continues to operate at Level II (Escalated Response) in its response to the Uvalde community. TDEM staff remain deployed to offer onsite support to members of the community. TDEM also continues supporting with technical resources, as well as requests routed to Texas Emergency Management Council State Agency partners through the SOC.

