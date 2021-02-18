A man from Tornillo has been arrested for animal cruelty

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A man has been arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies for killing a dog.

On February 15, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of Tierra Dr. in Tornillo, in response to an animal cruelty call.

When police arrived, the dog owner told police that their dog had been killed by a man that lives in the same neighborhood. The owner stated the individual struck the dog with a metal rod and the dog subsequently succumbed to its injury.

The man who killed the dog has been identified as Francisco Jesus Terrazas, 31, and a warrant of arrest was issued for Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal.

As of Wednesday, February 17, Terrazas was taken into custody at his residence without incident and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $50,000.