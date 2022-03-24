EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The investigation into what caused the De Soto Hotel Fire in Downtown El Paso in February has been closed.

However, investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined. An investigator explains that it could either be an electrical fault or malfunction or an act of a person or persons.

“There were some signs that might have led us to believe that someone or multiple people may have had access to the structure we cannot confirm that the whole thing was secured prior to the incident. Another one of our hypotheses was that there was some electrical wiring that looked to have been shorted out we don’t know if that would have been of an accidental origin or potentially something intentional. Robert Jones a Fire Investigator with the El Paso Fire Department

Jones explained that the building was not secure and pretty much open to anyone.

“We had no certain answers of who was in or out you know that was something that we have been looking into we did talk to the neighbors try to collect any surveillance that was in the area, there was a lot of unknowns,” said Jones.

The owner of a restaurant two doors down called Mac’s was hoping for more answers.

“It seems kind of strange but you know I trust the fire department, the investigators they always done a good job,” said Gregory Wayne the Owner of Mac’s.

The investigator Jones says the building has now been turned over to the owner to clean up and rehabilitate as needed. Explaining that investigators will no longer need the building for the investigation as any further leads in need of perusing, investigators will no longer need the structure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE DE SOTO FIRE:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.